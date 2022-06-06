Weather Forecast: Moderate Rains In Province1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Moderate Rains In Province1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki

June 6, 2022, 6:58 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province,

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province.

Generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

