Supreme Court Bar Condemns Parliamentary Committee Direction On Nijgardh Verdict

June 7, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

Supreme Court Bar Association Slams International Relations Committee of House of Representatives interfering the independence of judiciary issuing direction to the government to take necessary steps to make Supreme Court’s verdict on Nijgadh Airport.

In its statement, Supreme Court Bar Association said that the direction issued by the committee on 30 May is against the spirit of an independent judiciary.

The committee's direction to the government to immediately take the step to make the verdict irrelevant is highly objectionable and against the independent judiciary.

Senior advocate Purna Man Shakya is the president of the Supreme Court Bar now.

