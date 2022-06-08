India Confirms 3,714 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

June 8, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

India today reported 3,714 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,85,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

The daily positivity rate of 1.62 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.91 per cent, the health ministry said.

The active cases rose to 26,976 and the death count climbed to 5,24,708 with 7 fresh fatalities, according to the government data.

Agencies

