Japanese Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal KIKUTA Yutaka has paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Prabhuram Sharma, at Nepal Army Headquarters.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, during the meeting, they discussed the issues related to bilateral interest and mutual relations.

Nepal Army holds the view that this kind of meeting helps to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.