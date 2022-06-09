Switzerland, Nepal Sign Agreement For The Implementation of ReMi Project

Nepal and Switzerland have signed an agreement for the implementation of the project “Reintegration of Returnee Migrant Workers (ReMi)” utilizing the Swiss Franc 6.8 million (equivalent to Rs. 861.3 million).

The objective of project is to help workers returning from foreign employment reestablish themselves in society and actively participate in social, cultural, economic, and political life. The project aims at strengthening their capacity to define their plan of reintegration and utilization of knowledge, skills, capital, and experiences achieved through employment abroad, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The project will be implemented at 20 local levels in two provinces, Province 1 and Madhesh Province for four years starting from July 2022. The amount of assistance will be recorded in the GON Red Book and implemented at the local level.

Joint Secretary Ishwori Prasad Aryal, Head of International Economic Cooperation Coordination Division (IECCD), Ministry of Finance, and Silvana Hogg, Chargée d’affaires ad interim, the Embassy of Switzerland, signed and exchanged the agreement at the Ministry today on behalf of their respective governments.

Delivering a short remark following the signing ceremony, joint secretary Aryal outlined that the implementation of this project is crucial for reestablishing the returnee’s migrants into the society and defining their plan of reintegration into social, political, and economic life. “It also helps to utilize the knowledge, capital, know-how, and experience achieved through foreign employment in Nepal’s socio-economic development.” He also overviewed the development cooperation account concluded through Swiss assistance in Nepal.

Similarly, Hogg noted that there is a huge potential to link migration with development. “Switzerland has gathered rich experiences in the field of migration in Nepal through its decade-long engagement in this sector. Switzerland is committed to supporting Nepal in implementing its policies and plans to benefit migrant workers.”

The ReMi project will work with different spheres of government, private actors, networks, and migrant workers to increase the social and economic benefit for returnee migrant workers.

The government has expressed its sincere appreciation to the Government of Switzerland for its invariable support in socio-economic development and advancement of human resources in Nepal, the Ministry said in a press note reports RSS.