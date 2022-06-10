COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 10 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 10 Recoveries

June 10, 2022, 5:13 p.m.

With7new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,242.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1915 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1155 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours10 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 109 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 110 patients are placed in home isolation and one is admitted to ICU and one is in Hospital.

Meanwhile, 10 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967181 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

