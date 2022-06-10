Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Pokhara

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province partly to generally cloudy hilly regions of the rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of the hilly region of the country tonight.