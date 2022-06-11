Kathmandu Jolted By 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake

June 11, 2022, 8:54 a.m.

Changunarayan in Bhaktapur district has been reported to be the epicentre of the earthquake that jolted Kathmandu valley early this morning.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake centred around Changunarayan in Bhaktapur was recorded at 2:36 am this morning and was of 4.7 magnitudes on the Richter Scale. The quake was reportedly an aftershock of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake.

Sujan Kumar Subedi, a seismologist at the Center, told the RSS that there were 583 aftershocks above 4 magnitudes in Nepal after the Gorkha earthquake.

The aftershock this morning was felt in Kathmandu Valley as well as surrounding districts reports RSS.

