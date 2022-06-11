Kathmandu Valley Logs 7 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 7 New Cases

June 11, 2022, 5:13 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1193 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 7 infections, Kathmandu district records 6 and Bhaktapur 1 cases

With7new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,242.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd And MEGA Signed Agreement For A Merger
Jun 11, 2022
. COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 11 Recoveries
Jun 11, 2022
Newly Appointed Envoy To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Discusses India-Nepal Border Issue With SSB Chief
Jun 11, 2022
U.S. Army General Charles A. Flynn Holds Discussions With CoAS General Sharma And Top Level Generals Of Nepal Army
Jun 11, 2022
UNDP And ICIMOD Signed Agreement To Promote Sustainable Development Hindu Kush Himalayan Countries
Jun 11, 2022

More on Health

. COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 11 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 10 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu District Logs 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd And MEGA Signed Agreement For A Merger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2022
Newly Appointed Envoy To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Discusses India-Nepal Border Issue With SSB Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2022
Kathmandu Jolted By 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake By Agencies Jun 11, 2022
Foreign Currency Reserve Declines by 18 Percent, BoP Remains Deficit Of Rs. 288.50 Billion By Agencies Jun 11, 2022
U.S. Army General Charles A. Flynn Holds Discussions With CoAS General Sharma And Top Level Generals Of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Pleads For Arms By Agencies Jun 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75