Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New Cases

June 12, 2022, 6:07 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2162 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 8 infections, Kathmandu district records 6 and Bhaktapur 2 cases

With11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,262.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S. General Flynn And His Delegation Visited BPOTC Panchkhal And ACSC Shivapuri
Jun 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 11 New Cases And 12 Recoveries
Jun 12, 2022
‘Adventures Of A Nepali Frog’ Celebrates 25 Years
Jun 12, 2022
Nepal Army Safely Rescue A Person From Transmission Line
Jun 12, 2022
Spain’s Ambassador Pledges Support To Nepal On Climate Change Affairs
Jun 12, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 11 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
. COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 11 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 10 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

U.S. General Flynn And His Delegation Visited BPOTC Panchkhal And ACSC Shivapuri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022
‘Adventures Of A Nepali Frog’ Celebrates 25 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022
Nepal Army Safely Rescue A Person From Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022
Spain’s Ambassador Pledges Support To Nepal On Climate Change Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022
Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine By Agencies Jun 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light Moderate Rain In Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75