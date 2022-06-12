Spain’s Ambassador Pledges Support To Nepal On Climate Change Affairs

Spain’s Ambassador Pledges Support To Nepal On Climate Change Affairs

June 12, 2022, 8:09 a.m.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prem Bahadur Ale and Spain’s non-resident ambassador to Nepal, Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez, had a meeting on Friday reports Radio Nepal.

The ambassador visited the Minister at his office and matters relating to Nepal-Spain bilateral relations and cultural and tourism aspects were discussed between the two during the meeting. On the occasion, Minister Ale urged the people of Spain to travel to Nepal for touristic purposes and view the mountain range here.

“At present COVID-19 infections rate is about to come to zero and we urge the Spanish people to travel to Nepal for touristic activities.” The Minister took time to applaud Spain for its lead in regard to climate change issues.

He also informed the ambassador about Nepal’s significant progress in the recent ‘ICAO safety audit’. Terming Spain as Nepal’s important development partner, he thanked Spain for its valuable support to Nepal during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

In response, the ambassador said Nepal and Spain have cordial relations and more can be contributed to further enhancement of cultural and trade ties existing between the two countries.

Similarly, the ambassador said Spain is sensitive to the environment and climate change-like significant issues and it is ready to collaborate and cooperate with Nepal in regard to tackling the issues reports Radio Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

‘Adventures Of A Nepali Frog’ Celebrates 25 Years
Jun 12, 2022
Nepal Army Safely Rescue A Person From Transmission Line
Jun 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light Moderate Rain In Karnali Province
Jun 12, 2022
Nepal Investment Bank Ltd And MEGA Signed Agreement For A Merger
Jun 11, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 7 New Cases
Jun 11, 2022

More on National

‘Adventures Of A Nepali Frog’ Celebrates 25 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Newly Appointed Envoy To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Discusses India-Nepal Border Issue With SSB Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
UNDP And ICIMOD Signed Agreement To Promote Sustainable Development Hindu Kush Himalayan Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Australian Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Distributes Awards To The Winners Of Inclusive Art Event For Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
U.S. General And PM Deuba Discusses Nepal’s Efforts To The UN Peace Keeping Mission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Reception Hosted To Welcome Spanish Ambassador To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Army Safely Rescue A Person From Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022
Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine By Agencies Jun 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light Moderate Rain In Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022
Nepal Investment Bank Ltd And MEGA Signed Agreement For A Merger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2022
. COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 11 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75