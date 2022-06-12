U.S. General Flynn And His Delegation Visited BPOTC Panchkhal And ACSC Shivapuri

U.S. General Flynn And His Delegation Visited BPOTC Panchkhal And ACSC Shivapuri

June 12, 2022, 9:24 p.m.

Visiting Commander General Charles A. Flynn, commander of the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) of the United States of America, and his delegation have visited Birendra Peace Operation Training Center Panchkhal and Army Command and Staff College (ACSC), Shivapuri.

7 (4).JPG

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, visiting Commander General Flynn and his team were briefed by the commander and head of the peace center and the activities currently undergoing and current state of the center.

General and his team also conducted an inspection visit of the center. During the visit, Nepal Army generals expressed hope that U.S. Army will increase its support to further strengthen the training center.

After the inspection visit, the team visited Army Command and Staff College (ACSC), Shivapuri. Addressing interaction in the college, Commander General Charles A. Flynn said that Nepali Army is dependable land power and one of the oldest armies in the world.

Attended by Nepal Army’s Generals and officers, General Flynn also inspected the college. He also planted a tree in the premises of the college.

Following the completion of the visit, General Flynn and his team left Nepal. Nepal Army in its press release expressed the confidence that this high-level visit of the military delegation of a friendly country will further enhance and strengthen military relations between the two countries”

During his visit, General Flynn also paid courtesy calls to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CoAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma.

2 (10).jpg

8 (2).JPG

5 (5).JPG

4 (6).jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New Cases
Jun 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 11 New Cases And 12 Recoveries
Jun 12, 2022
‘Adventures Of A Nepali Frog’ Celebrates 25 Years
Jun 12, 2022
Nepal Army Safely Rescue A Person From Transmission Line
Jun 12, 2022
Spain’s Ambassador Pledges Support To Nepal On Climate Change Affairs
Jun 12, 2022

More on National

‘Adventures Of A Nepali Frog’ Celebrates 25 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 41 minutes ago
Spain’s Ambassador Pledges Support To Nepal On Climate Change Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 49 minutes ago
Newly Appointed Envoy To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Discusses India-Nepal Border Issue With SSB Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
UNDP And ICIMOD Signed Agreement To Promote Sustainable Development Hindu Kush Himalayan Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Australian Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Distributes Awards To The Winners Of Inclusive Art Event For Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
U.S. General And PM Deuba Discusses Nepal’s Efforts To The UN Peace Keeping Mission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 11 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022
Nepal Army Safely Rescue A Person From Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022
Russia Hands Out Passports To Residents In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine By Agencies Jun 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light Moderate Rain In Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2022
Nepal Investment Bank Ltd And MEGA Signed Agreement For A Merger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75