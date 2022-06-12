Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light Moderate Rain In Karnali Province

June 12, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

Generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the rest of Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 1 and Madesh Province and at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

