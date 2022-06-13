COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 13 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 13 Recoveries

June 13, 2022, 5:11 p.m.

With 9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,271.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2086 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1125 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 6 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 102 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 110 patients are placed in home isolation and one is admitted to ICU and one is in Hospital.

Meanwhile, 13 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967217 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coca-Cola In Nepal Has Launched The Second Edition Of The Global “Uplift” Campaign
Jun 13, 2022
K-pop World Festival Final Qualifying Round Will Be Held In Nepal On June 18
Jun 13, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 6 New Cases
Jun 13, 2022
New School Building In Sarlahi District Under ‘Grant Assistance’ Of India
Jun 13, 2022
IME GROPUP AT 22: Big Realty Of A Small Dream
Jun 13, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu District Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 1 minute ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 11 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
. COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 11 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Coca-Cola In Nepal Has Launched The Second Edition Of The Global “Uplift” Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2022
K-pop World Festival Final Qualifying Round Will Be Held In Nepal On June 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2022
New School Building In Sarlahi District Under ‘Grant Assistance’ Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2022
Real Estate Transactions From Authorized Bodies: Property Dealers, Brokers or Companies? By Shanker Man Singh Jun 13, 2022
IME GROPUP AT 22: Big Realty Of A Small Dream By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2022
NEA Urges Gandaki Provincial Government To Expedite The Work Of The Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75