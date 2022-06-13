K-pop World Festival Final Qualifying Round Will Be Held In Nepal On June 18

June 13, 2022, 6:07 p.m.

The final round of the 2022 K-pop World Festival in Nepal will be held on June 18, 2022, at Nepal Academy Hall, Kamaladi from 14:30~16:30. The top 3 winners, which will include 2 best dance performances and 1 best vocal performance, shall be qualified for the Korea Preliminary Round. The prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners of the Nepal competition on June 18 will be Rs. 50,000, Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively

“K-pop World Festival” is an annual event that was first held in 2011 in Changwon city of South Korea. Due to covid-19, the 2020 K-pop World Festival was canceled and the 2021 K-pop World Festival Final round was held online. The 2022 K-pop World Festival final round will be held offline in Korea after 3 years.

The K-pop World Festival aims to promote the understanding of Korea using Hallyu content with the active participation of foreigners. For this purpose, each Korean Embassy around the world organizes the regional preliminary round of the K-pop World Festival.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal hosted the K-pop World Festival in Kathmandu in 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021. In 2016, Mongolian Namja represented Nepal in the final round of the K-pop World Festival in Korea.“2019 K-pop World Festival” was held offline on May 25, 2019, at the Army Officer's Club. A total of 65 teams participated in the preliminary round and 15 teams performed in the final round of the Nepal Competition. In 2021, the festival was held online where 53 teams participated.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal organized the preliminary round of the 2022 K-pop World Festival in Nepal through online video submission. Over 100 teams had given their application for the contest and 38 teams participated in the preliminary round with one K-pop song of their choice. The top 10 teams out of 38 teams were announced on 1st June 2022.

