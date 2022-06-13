Kathmandu District Confirms 6 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2086 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 6 infections, Kathmandu district records 6 cases

With 9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,271.

.