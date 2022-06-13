Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Madhesh Pradesh

June 13, 2022, 7:07 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province and Karnali Province and hilly region of Lumbini Province.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province tonight.

