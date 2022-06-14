Kathmandu District Logs 6 New Cases

June 14, 2022, 5:24 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1473 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 6 infections, Kathmandu district records 6 cases

With 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,278.

