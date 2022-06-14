U.S. General Flynn And His Delegation Concluded Four Day Visit To Nepal

After completing his four-day official visit to Nepal, U.S. General Flynn and delegations left Nepal Completing Four Day Visit to Nepal.

Nepal Army in an official press release said, “this kind of high-level visit has further strengthened the existing bilateral relations between the two countries and enhanced mutual respect between the two armies.” Similarly, U.S. Embassy in Nepal in its tweet says “General Flynn’s visit was a success.”

Visiting Commander General Flynn, commander of the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) of the United States of America, and his delegation have visited Birendra Peace Operation Training Center Panchkhal and Army Command and Staff College (ACSC), Shivapuri.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, visiting Commander General Flynn and his team were briefed by the commander and head of the peace center and the activities currently undergoing and the current state of the center.

General and his team also conducted an inspection visit of the center. During the visit, Nepal Army generals expressed hope that U.S. Army will increase its support to further strengthen the training center.

After the inspection visit, the team visited Army Command and Staff College (ACSC), Shivapuri. Addressing interaction in the college, Commander General Charles A. Flynn said that Nepali Army is dependable land power and one of the oldest armies of the world.

Attended by Nepal Army’s Generals and officers, General Flynn also inspected the college. He also planted a tree in the premises of the college.

Following the completion of the visit, General Flynn and his team left Nepal. Nepal Army in its press release expressed the confidence that this high-level visit of the military delegation of a friendly country will further enhance and strengthen military relations between the two countries”

During his visit, General Flynn also paid a courtesy calls to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CoAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma.

Visiting General Charles A. Flynn, commander of the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) of the United States of America, has visited Nepali Army Headquarters on June 10, 2022. He also held discussions with Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma

General Flynn, commander of the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) of the United States of America, has arrived in Kathmandu on an official visit on June 09, 2022. He was welcomed by Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki at the TIA.

In honor of General Flynn, Nepal Army offered a guard of honor to him. During his visit, Nepal Army has presented different operation activities of Nepal Army. During his meeting with CoAS Sharma, they discussed the matter of mutual interest and bilateral issues.

U.S Army has been providing technical and human resources support to Nepal Army in managing humanitarian, and disaster management and strengthening the capacity of Nepal’s UN Peeping forces.

“This kind of high-level visit will further strengthen the existing relations and enhance mutual respect between the two armies,” Nepal Army in a press release.

“General Glynn’s four-day visit is a part of regular high-level friendly visit between the two armies. General will take mountain flights today. He will visit Nepal Army’s Birendra Peace Keeping Training Center in Panchkhal and Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri on Sunday before his departure on Sunday,” said Nepal Army in a press release.

“From meeting with senior leadership of the government of Nepal and the Nepali Army to observing U.S. support at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center– @USARPAC General Flynn’s visit was a success!,” tweets U.S. Embassy in Nepal

“General Charles A. Flynn, commander of the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC), left Kathmandu on June 12, 2022, after a four-day official visit. Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), bid farewell at TIA,” tweeted NAS Spokesperson.

“Warm welcome to Commanding General of @USARPAC Charles A. Flynn! General Flynn will reaffirm 75 yrs of cooperation during courtesy calls with gov't officials, tour Birendra Peace Operations Training Center & view Mt. Everest w/ the ACOAS Lt Gen Rana of @thenepalesearmy !#U.S.Nepal75” tweets US Embassy Nepal upon his arrival.

Today, Commanding General of @USARPAC Charles A. Flynn paid a courtesy call to @PM_nepal_Deuba & discussed various issues including humanitarian assistance, and disaster management, & commended Nepal's strong efforts to the @UNPeacekeeping missions tweets U.S. Embassy in Nepal.

Photos: Nepal Army