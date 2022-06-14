Weather Forecast: Rain With Lightening Is Likely In Kathmandu

June 14, 2022, 7:28 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will bepPartly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province.

Generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 tonight.

