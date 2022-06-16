Israeli Doctors Serving Underprivileged Communities Of Nepal

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal in collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center-Ichilov Hospital (https://www.tasmc.org.il/sites/en/pages/default.aspx) and Janaki Medical College and Teaching Hospital (JMCTH) conducted free health camps in Naktajhi of Dhanusha and Sitapur of Mahottari districts of Nepal. A delegation of eight Israeli doctors, who are professional experts in Gynecology and Women’s Health issues, Anesthesia and ICU, Pediatrics and Ophthalmology together with the medical team of JMCTH provided free health check-ups during their stay in Janakpur from 11-15 June 2022. More than 1000 people belonging to the lower economic strata benefitted from the camps. Free medicines and glasses were distributed to the patients. JMCTH will carry out further treatment for those who need it. The camp aimed at providing medical services to underprivileged communities and addressing various health problems for early detection, prevention and cure.

In addition, the Israeli medical delegation conducted a Seminar on “Women and Child Health” for the medical professionals from JMCTH and surrounding medical centers and discussed resuscitation, life-saving measures, high-risk pregnancy and handling emergency cases. The new life-saving technologies and medical equipment brought by the delegation were also donated to JMCTH with the hope to be able to better treat, improve patient outcomes and save the lives of people.

Tal Shvartsman, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Israel said, “These kinds of medical collaborations further strengthen the ties between our two nations at people to people level. The plan of this project was initiated after I read an article about maternal deaths in Nepal due to avoidable reasons. The major idea was to bring life-saving technologies/medical equipment and to share Israeli doctors’ expertise with Nepali doctors to save lives of people, especially women and children.”

Dr. Ronit Almog, a senior gynecologist and Head of a multidisciplinary medical delegation said, “By the initiative of the Israeli Embassy in Nepal, we collaborated with the medical team of Janaki Medical College in the establishment of health camps providing medical, gynecological and ophthalmological care to the rural population. It is a great honor to be invited for the second time to Nepal. We are thankful for the warm hospitality of the Nepalese and look forward to further work together.”

Dr. Ram Prasad Upreti, Director of the Department of International Relations of JMCTH said, “This medical camp is just the beginning. We will have more collaborative activities such as student and faculty exchange, and research in days to come. It only not builds up the relationship between the two medical institutions but also the relations between the two nations will strengthen. Long live Nepal-Israel Friendship.”

This is the second time that the medical delegation from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center-Ichilov Hospital has visited Nepal. In 2019, the medical delegation conducted a weeklong program on “Women and Children Health” at Dhulikhel Hospital and Siddhi Memorial Foundation. The Embassy hopes to continue such philanthropic collaboration in the future as well.