Nepali Army Clarifies About SPP

The Nepali Army has said that its attention has been drawn to the news reports related to the State Partnership Program (SPP) with the United States of America.

In a statement issued here today, the NA Public Relations and Information Directorate has clarified that the Nepal Army has not entered into any agreement or understanding regarding the SPP with the US Army or the government and there is no such process to reach any agreement to that end.

"The Nepali Army has always been clear and aware of the fact that the non-aligned foreign policy pursued by Nepal, the specific geopolitical position of Nepal and its strategic sensitivities should not be adversely affected by any military partnership with anyone," reads the statement. (RSS)