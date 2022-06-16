Nepali Army Clarifies About SPP

Nepali Army Clarifies About SPP

June 16, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

The Nepali Army has said that its attention has been drawn to the news reports related to the State Partnership Program (SPP) with the United States of America.

In a statement issued here today, the NA Public Relations and Information Directorate has clarified that the Nepal Army has not entered into any agreement or understanding regarding the SPP with the US Army or the government and there is no such process to reach any agreement to that end.

"The Nepali Army has always been clear and aware of the fact that the non-aligned foreign policy pursued by Nepal, the specific geopolitical position of Nepal and its strategic sensitivities should not be adversely affected by any military partnership with anyone," reads the statement. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of All Provinces
Jun 16, 2022
JICA Nepal, MOFE) Ink An Agreement On Climate Change Adaptation Through Sustainable Forest Management.
Jun 15, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 10 New Cases
Jun 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 New Cases And 15 Recoveries
Jun 15, 2022
The Reports Are Fake, False And Intended To Damage The Government: Minister Bandhi
Jun 15, 2022

More on National

UPPER TAMAKOSHI HYDROPOWER: A Game Changer Project By A Correspondent 14 hours, 16 minutes ago
JICA Nepal, MOFE) Ink An Agreement On Climate Change Adaptation Through Sustainable Forest Management. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 41 minutes ago
The Reports Are Fake, False And Intended To Damage The Government: Minister Bandhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 57 minutes ago
The Documents Published By Some Online Outlet Purporting To Be Military Deal Is Fake: U.S. Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 22 minutes ago
India’s SJVN Hands Over DPR Of 669 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project To Nepal Investment Board By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 55 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Agriculture And Livestock Training Center In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago

The Latest

Putin, Xi Agree To Boost Economic, Military Cooperation By Agencies Jun 16, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of All Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 10 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 New Cases And 15 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2022
Russian Assault On Severodonetsk Recalls Horrors Of Mariupol By Agencies Jun 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightening With Rain Is Likely In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75