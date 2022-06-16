Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of All Provinces

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province tonight.