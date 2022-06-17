Japan Hands Over Books To Tribhuvan University

Japan Hands Over Books for Japanese Study to Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Tribhuvan University

June 17, 2022, 8:40 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal KIKUTA Yutaka handed over Japanese study books to Tribhuvan University.

Prof. Dr. Shiva Lal Bhusal, the Rector of Tribhuvan University, Prof. Dr. Kushum Shakya, Dean of Faculty of Humanities and Social Science, Prof. Dr. Khadga K.C. of Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, and students were present at the handover ceremony.

PR_IMG-0304_2.jpg

The books include a wide range of titles, from classics on Japanese spiritual culture to contemporary political and economic issues and will be housed in the library of the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Tribhuvan University.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kikuta emphasized the importance for young students to take time to read good books to promote their spiritual growth. He hoped that the books would expand their minds with a Japanese flavor. The books are donated by the Nippon Foundation “Read Japan Project”.

PR_IMG_4146_2.jpg

SASAGAWA Yohei, Chairperson of the Nippon Foundation has also worked to combat leprosy in Nepal since 1975. Today, June 17, is the exact day that the first eight Nepali students dispatched to Japan landed on the Japanese port of Yokohama in 1902.

“One hundred and twenty years have passed, and we would be happy if these books are useful for today’s students in Nepal to learn about Japan as well as the Japanese way of thinking. And of course, we would welcome any student who became interested to study in Japan through these books,” Ambassador Kituta said.

