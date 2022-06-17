Marsyangdi-Kathmandu Transmission Line Charged From Today

Strategically important lifeline project for electricity supply to Kathmandu Valley, Marsyangdi-Kathmandu Transmission line project has finally completed and charged from today.

Constructed to evacuate the electricity generated in Marsyangdi watershed areas, 220 kV double circuit transmission line has faced a series of obstructions during the construction period.

Backing of MD Kul Man Ghising and the continuous efforts of the field staff, the project has changed from today. Starting from Markichwok of Anbukhairani Rural Municipality of Tanahun district, the 82-kilometer-long project ends at Matatirhta. The transmission line charged at 132 kV in the first phase.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Ghising said that the transmission line is dependable transmission to supply additional electricity to Kathmandu Valley

Currently, 132 kV single circuits Marsyangdi-Syuchatar transmission line supply 100 MW of electricity to Kathmandu Valley. After the charging of the 132 kV new transmission line, 200 MW of electricity can be supplied to Kathmandu now.

With a 132 kV single circuit transmission line between Bharatpur-Hetauda, there were also problems with power distribution in Hetauda. After the completion of this project, electricity can be supplied to Hetauda from the Matatirtha-Hetauda Transmission line.

Constructed by Indian Company Tata Project Limited at the cost of 13 million and 7.6 million dollars, there were 233 towers. The project started in 2073 Bhadra and it was delayed for two years due to obstructions created in different parts of the project areas.

Under the project, two substations of 220÷132÷33 in Matatirtha and Tanahu are currently under construction. The project is constructed under the concessional loan of the Asian Development Bank, the Norwegian Government and the investment of the Nepal Government.



