Marsyangdi-Kathmandu Transmission Line Charged From Today

Marsyangdi-Kathmandu Transmission Line Charged From Today

June 17, 2022, 9:30 p.m.

Strategically important lifeline project for electricity supply to Kathmandu Valley, Marsyangdi-Kathmandu Transmission line project has finally completed and charged from today.

Constructed to evacuate the electricity generated in Marsyangdi watershed areas, 220 kV double circuit transmission line has faced a series of obstructions during the construction period.

Backing of MD Kul Man Ghising and the continuous efforts of the field staff, the project has changed from today. Starting from Markichwok of Anbukhairani Rural Municipality of Tanahun district, the 82-kilometer-long project ends at Matatirhta. The transmission line charged at 132 kV in the first phase.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Ghising said that the transmission line is dependable transmission to supply additional electricity to Kathmandu Valley

tl line.jpg

Currently, 132 kV single circuits Marsyangdi-Syuchatar transmission line supply 100 MW of electricity to Kathmandu Valley. After the charging of the 132 kV new transmission line, 200 MW of electricity can be supplied to Kathmandu now.

With a 132 kV single circuit transmission line between Bharatpur-Hetauda, there were also problems with power distribution in Hetauda. After the completion of this project, electricity can be supplied to Hetauda from the Matatirtha-Hetauda Transmission line.

Constructed by Indian Company Tata Project Limited at the cost of 13 million and 7.6 million dollars, there were 233 towers. The project started in 2073 Bhadra and it was delayed for two years due to obstructions created in different parts of the project areas.

Under the project, two substations of 220÷132÷33 in Matatirtha and Tanahu are currently under construction. The project is constructed under the concessional loan of the Asian Development Bank, the Norwegian Government and the investment of the Nepal Government.

tl line 2.jpg


NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over Books To Tribhuvan University
Jun 17, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 17 New Cases
Jun 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 24 New Cases And 15 Recoveries
Jun 17, 2022
The World Bank Approves $140 million for the Digital Nepal Acceleration (DNA) Project
Jun 17, 2022
Qatar Airways Group Announces A Record Profit In Its 25 Year History
Jun 17, 2022

More on National

Japan Hands Over Books To Tribhuvan University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
Israeli Doctors Serving Underprivileged Communities Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepali Army Clarifies About SPP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
UPPER TAMAKOSHI HYDROPOWER: A Game Changer Project By A Correspondent 2 days, 7 hours ago
JICA Nepal, MOFE) Ink An Agreement On Climate Change Adaptation Through Sustainable Forest Management. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
The Reports Are Fake, False And Intended To Damage The Government: Minister Bandhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 17 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 24 New Cases And 15 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2022
The World Bank Approves $140 million for the Digital Nepal Acceleration (DNA) Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2022
Qatar Airways Group Announces A Record Profit In Its 25 Year History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2022
Lumbini Province Announces To Displace LPG From All Ministries By September 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2022
Nepal Police Arrested Seven South African Women With 51 Kg Heroine By Agencies Jun 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75