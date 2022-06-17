Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

June 17, 2022, 7:03 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of hilly region of rest of the provinces.

There are generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province tonight.

