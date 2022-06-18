CoAS General Sharma Left For Lebanon To Observe and Inspect Nepalese UN Peacekeepers

June 18, 2022, 2:01 p.m.

Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhu Ram Sharma left to visit Lebanon today. He is leading seven members delegation including defense secretary Kiran Raj Sharma.

The delegation will visit UNIFIL Mission in Lebanon from June 18 to 24. CoAS General Sharma also inspects the places where Nepalese peacekeepers are deployed.

8 (3).JPG

After completion of the visit to the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon, CoAS General Sharma will also pay an inspection of a visit to the UNDOF mission in Syria. During his visit, CoAS General Shamr will meet high-level officials working in UNIFIL and UNDOF missions.

Vice Chief of Army Staff and Lieutenant General Bal Krishna Karki paid farewell to CoAS General Sharma and his delegation at the VIP center in Tribhuwan International Airport.

5 (6).JPG

