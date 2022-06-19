COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 12 Recoveries

June 19, 2022, 5:44 p.m.

With 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,362.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1254 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 18 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 773 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 5 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 110 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 108 patients are placed in home isolation and one is admitted to ICU and one is in Hospital.

Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967300 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

