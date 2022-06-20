Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 tonight.