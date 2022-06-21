Ambassador Sharma Pays A Courtesy Call On Indian CoAS General Manoj Pande

Nepalese Ambassador to India Dr. Shanker Sharma has paid a courtesy call to India’s Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande in New Delhi.
“Pleasure to call on Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande @adgpi. We discussed various aspects of bilateral defense cooperation and thanked the Indian Army for their continued support to Nepal,” tweeted Ambassador Sharma.
VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75