Ambassador Sharma Pays A Courtesy Call On Indian CoAS General Manoj Pande

June 21, 2022, 10:40 a.m.

Nepalese Ambassador to India Dr. Shanker Sharma has paid a courtesy call to India’s Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande in New Delhi.

“Pleasure to call on Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande @adgpi. We discussed various aspects of bilateral defense cooperation and thanked the Indian Army for their continued support to Nepal,” tweeted Ambassador Sharma.

