COAS Sharma Inspected UNIFIL Nepalese Battalion Headquarter In Lebanon

COAS Sharma Inspected UNIFIL Nepalese Battalion Headquarter In Lebanon

June 21, 2022, 9:01 a.m.

Chief of the Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma visited NEPBATT Headwaters and UNIFIF Force Headquarters in Naqoura

COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma, who is currently on an observation visit to UNIFIL Mission Lebanon, paid an inspection visit to NEPBATT headquarters posted under UNIFIL Mission in Lebanon.

6 (3).jpg

During his inspection visit, COAS Sharma also addressed Nepalese UN Peacekeepers deployed in the areas. He also distributed COAS Commendation Symbol to five persons including two Nepali soldiers and three Lebanon citizens who immensely supported the Nepalese Army in the areas.

Likewise, the delegation led by COAS General Shama also visited UNIFIL headquarter. During his visit, COAS General Sharma also paid a courtesy call to Head of Mission (HOM)/Force Commander (FC) Major General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz.

During the meeting, HOM/FC Major General Sáenz appreciated the role played by the Nepalese peacekeeper in Southern Lebanon. COAS General Sharma also expressed the commitment that the Nepal Army deployed in UNIFIL work under the mandate of the UN.

7 (6).jpg

3 (12).jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Sharma Pays A Courtesy Call On Indian CoAS General Manoj Pande
Jun 21, 2022
Nembang Elected President Of ANFA Defeating Sherpa
Jun 21, 2022
International Yoga Day 2022: Importance And Significance
Jun 21, 2022
Nepal Actor Receives Emmy Award
Jun 21, 2022
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Madhesh and Province 1
Jun 21, 2022

More on News

International Yoga Day 2022: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
National Rifle Association Of India And PHDCCI Organised “NRAI-PHDCCI Shooting Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 2 minutes ago
U.S. Donates 2.2 Million Doses Of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
CoAS General Sharma Left For Lebanon To Observe and Inspect Nepalese UN Peacekeepers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
House Of Representatives Endorses Appropriation Bill By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Is Not A Part Of SPP: Home Minister Khand By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Sharma Pays A Courtesy Call On Indian CoAS General Manoj Pande By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2022
SPP Will Dilute Indian Army’s Exclusive And Unique Relationship With The Nepalese Army By P.K.Balachandran Jun 21, 2022
Israel Heading To Elections, Lapid To Become Prime Minister By Agencies Jun 21, 2022
Nembang Elected President Of ANFA Defeating Sherpa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2022
Nepal Actor Receives Emmy Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2022
Russian Forces Gather Strength In Eastern Ukraine By Agencies Jun 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75