COAS Sharma Inspected UNIFIL Nepalese Battalion Headquarter In Lebanon

Chief of the Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma visited NEPBATT Headwaters and UNIFIF Force Headquarters in Naqoura

COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma, who is currently on an observation visit to UNIFIL Mission Lebanon, paid an inspection visit to NEPBATT headquarters posted under UNIFIL Mission in Lebanon.

During his inspection visit, COAS Sharma also addressed Nepalese UN Peacekeepers deployed in the areas. He also distributed COAS Commendation Symbol to five persons including two Nepali soldiers and three Lebanon citizens who immensely supported the Nepalese Army in the areas.

Likewise, the delegation led by COAS General Shama also visited UNIFIL headquarter. During his visit, COAS General Sharma also paid a courtesy call to Head of Mission (HOM)/Force Commander (FC) Major General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz.

During the meeting, HOM/FC Major General Sáenz appreciated the role played by the Nepalese peacekeeper in Southern Lebanon. COAS General Sharma also expressed the commitment that the Nepal Army deployed in UNIFIL work under the mandate of the UN.