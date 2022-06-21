International Yoga Day 2022: Importance And Significance

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 to spread awareness about the importance and health benefits of yoga. It is being said that yoga helps balance the body and mind. The term “yoga” has come from two Sanskrit words - “Yuj,” which means together and “Yujir”, which means “to unite”.

This year, the theme for International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for Humanity.” This theme was decided considering the importance of yoga and how it benefited the masses in keeping safe and healthy during the outbreak of coronavirus.

As per the official UN website, “The essence of yoga is balance - not just balance within the body or that between the mind and the body, but also balance in the human relationship with the world. Yoga emphasizes the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance. When applied to communities and societies, Yoga offers a path for sustainable living.”

History

Back in the year 2014, during his address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi first presented the idea of the International Day of Yoga.

The United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11 in the same year.

The draft resolution, which was signed by 175 member stars, notes “the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.”

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has wished for happiness, peace and good health to all Nepalis on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

In her message on the occasion of International Yoga Day, President Bhandari said, “It is a matter of great joy for all of us that the whole world has embraced yoga, which is integrally linked with the ancient civilization and philosophy of life of Nepal.”

Yoga has a direct presence in the architecture, painting and sculpture associated with our social and cultural lifestyle. Therefore, there is a need to develop yoga as a part of our education and to strengthen study and research on it, added President Bhandari.