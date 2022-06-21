Swiss Ambassador Calls On Minister Bhusal

Ambassador of Switzerland to Nepal Elisabeth Von Capeller calls on Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal at her office in Singha Durbar.
During the meeting, minister Bhusal said that the support given by Switzerland in the technical education is highly significant for Nepal’s development. She said that Switzerland’s support in the technical training helped to enhance technical capability of energy sector.
VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75