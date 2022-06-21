Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Madhesh and Province 1

June 21, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and at a few places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and at a few places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

