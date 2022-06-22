Airlines Operators Stops Domestic Flights From Today

Airlines Operators Stops Domestic Flights From Today

June 22, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

The Airlines Operators Association of Nepal has decided to halt all flights including the rescue ones starting from Wednesday.

The association submitted a 5-point demand on Tuesday to the Civil Aviation Authority to fulfill and decided to halt flights until the demands are met.

The association has demanded to withdraw all the fee hikes made recently including on landing, parking, passenger service, and navigation as mentioned in the Airport Service Fee Regulation, 2078.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COAS General Sharma Pays Courtesy Call On Lebanese PM
Jun 22, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces 1
Jun 22, 2022
Swiss Ambassador Calls On Minister Bhusal
Jun 21, 2022
Yoga Is Important For Health: PM Deuba
Jun 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 10 New Cases
Jun 21, 2022

More on News

COAS General Sharma Pays Courtesy Call On Lebanese PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 24 minutes ago
Nepal Government Decides Not To Proceeds SPP Proposed By United Sates: Minister Karki By Agencies 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
Swiss Ambassador Calls On Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 16 minutes ago
COAS Sharma Inspected UNIFIL Nepalese Battalion Headquarter In Lebanon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 56 minutes ago
International Yoga Day 2022: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
National Rifle Association Of India And PHDCCI Organised “NRAI-PHDCCI Shooting Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Lightening Kills 27 People Last Year By Agencies Jun 22, 2022
Asian Countries Increased Russian Oil Import By 4.5 Times This Spring By Agencies Jun 22, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2022
Balen’s Challenge: Managing Urban Floods Overcoming Institutional Anarchy By Dipak Gyawali Jun 21, 2022
Yoga Is Important For Health: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 10 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75