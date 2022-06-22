Airlines Operators Stops Domestic Flights From Today

The Airlines Operators Association of Nepal has decided to halt all flights including the rescue ones starting from Wednesday.
The association submitted a 5-point demand on Tuesday to the Civil Aviation Authority to fulfill and decided to halt flights until the demands are met.
The association has demanded to withdraw all the fee hikes made recently including on landing, parking, passenger service, and navigation as mentioned in the Airport Service Fee Regulation, 2078.
