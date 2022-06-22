COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 10 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 28 New Cases And 10 Recoveries

June 22, 2022, 5:15 p.m.

With 28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,424

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1575 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 28 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 850 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 3 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 142 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 142 patients are placed in home isolation and one is admitted to ICU and one is in Hospital.

Meanwhile, 10 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967336cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

