COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 33 New Cases And 12 Recoveries

With 33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,457

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1234 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 33 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1260 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 16 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 163 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 160 patients are placed in home isolation and one is admitted to ICU and three are in Hospital.

Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967342 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Thrusday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.