Nepal Should Prepare In Advance To Be Eligible For GSP Plus: Ambassador Nona Deprez

June 23, 2022, 5:48 p.m.

Nepal Handicraft Entrepreneur Association organized a seminar on Nepal’s LDC Graduation’ and its implication to Nepalese trade. As European Union is one of the major markets for Nepal’s handicrafts, relating the market through a new trade regime is equally important.

The key speaker of the program was Nona Deprez, EU Ambassador to Nepal.

“With Nepal set for LDC graduation by 2026, Nepal should prepare in advance to be eligible for GSP plus, another preferential trade regime of the EU,” said Nona Deprez, EU ambassador to Nepal. Ambassador Nona Deprez also said the EU is ready to work with Nepalese entrepreneurs at a seminar.

FV1qk0WXwAAC4-x.jpg

Photo: EU In Nepal Twitter

