YN KHANAL LECTURE SERIES Foreign Policy Options

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the world order has been deeply polarized again. At a time when Nepal’s two neighbors India and China are absent in the UN voting on the issue, Nepal firmly stood against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and voted to support Ukraine’s national integrity and independence.

Given the intensity of division in global politics, starting an academic discussion on the issues of Nepal’s foreign policy is highly important. Unlike using a highly sensitive terminology like Sagarmatha Sambad, at the start of a series of discussions, taking a moderate posture, is a diplomatically right step.

Situated between two prominent global powers, India and China, a small country like Nepal has no option other than to understand its limitations. In this context, choosing to feature YN Khanal, a career diplomat, and highly acknowledged for his caliber, in the lecture series is a wise work of the ministry.

At the function attended by people from different walks of life including Kathmandu-based foreign diplomats, secretaries, former Nepalese ambassadors and cadres of the Ministry of Foreign affairs, many experts termed this initiative important.

“Thought-provoking discussion about Nepal’s foreign policy - past, present & future. The inaugural Prof YN Khanal Lecture, delivered by Prof SP Subedi proposed new opportunities to position itself as a middle power,” tweets Felicity Volk, Australian Ambassador to Nepal.

Other ambassadors also hailed the series to know Nepal’s policy. However, some also pointed out the shortcomings of the lecture. Although Nepal voted in favor of Ukraine denouncing the Russian invasion in UN, no one said anything on the series regarding Nepal’s position.

After the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations like Bahrain with the Israel, the global diplomatic position on Middle-East and Israel are changing. Although Nepal was the first country in South Asia to establish diplomatic relations with the state of Israel 62 years ago, Nepal’s voting pattern in the UN regarding the issue of Israel has not changed.

Although Professor Dr. Surya Subedi talked about the need to change Nepal’s policy to go global, he did not speak any word regarding Nepal’s position on the changed context of the Middle- East, and Israel.

“Nepal is unable to provide strong support to Ukraine’s independence as it did in the UN voting. No one spoke about the invasion and Ukraine’s painful suffering,” said a foreign diplomat on condition of anonymity.

New move

With the assumption of the post of foreign minister by Dr. Narayan Khadka, who is himself a scholar on Nepal-India relations, and well-informed foreign secretary Bharat Prasad Paudyal and capable career civil servants of Foreign Service, two recent initiatives are taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will contribute to making foreign ministry as a professional institution.

By the way, highly important questions were posed by young civil servants working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the discussion at the YP Khanal series, one can see the institutionalization of Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a new breed of diplomatic cadres.

After observing the first Foreign Service Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs started the lecture series named after Professor YN Khanal, a legendary scholar, bureaucrat and a career diplomat of Nepal’s foreign policy. The first edition of Prof. YN Khanal Lecture Series concluded by debating various issues related to Nepal’s foreign policy.

One hour-long presentation and another half-hour-long discussion highlighted the concurrent global and regional issues and Nepal’s positions and places in the new order, the organizers said.

The keynote speaker at the program, Prof Surya Prasad Subedi, said the foreign policy of Nepal must have a global outlook; it must go beyond its preoccupation with the management of relations with its two immediate neighbors. “Nepal has to grow out of ‘a yam between two stones’ mindset and the self-defeating notions of an insignificant, improvised and peripheral state tucked away in the southern flanks of the Himalayas.

Describing various historical events in Nepal’s history of foreign policy, Professor Dr. Subedi said that concluding the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship with independent India following the British withdrawal from South Asia is one of the significant events for Nepal.

“This treaty is significant for two main reasons; first it was more or less a modified version of the 1923 treaty with the British, and second it defines the nature and scope of Nepal’s relations with India,” said Professor Dr. Subedi

By maintaining cordial relations with India, British India, Nepal regained some of the lost territories and was able to secure formal recognition of independence and sovereignty through the 1923 treaty concluded with the British during the height of British imperial power. The establishment of the UN when Nepal established diplomatic relations with the United States, concluding a treaty of friendship and commerce on 25 April 1947, also a major development of Nepal’s international relations.

He said that King Prithvi Narayan Shah the great, Jung Bahadur Rana, Chandra Sumsher Rana, BP Koirala and King Mahendra, King Birendra and all the prime ministers, after the restoration of democracy till now, have greatly contributed to safeguarding Nepal’s national interest.

Addressing the Prof. YN Khanal Lecture Series, Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka said “Safeguarding of sovereignty, territorial integrity, national independence, and protection of national interest has been at the core of Nepal’s foreign policy all along.

Addressing the Prof YN Khanal Lecture Series organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said that Nepal will continue to be committed to a balanced and independent foreign policy based on national interests. It is on this basis that Nepal has been developing friendly and good relations with its neighbors and other countries.

He emphasized the need to work together to address the common challenges facing the rest of the world in the face of increasing human and economic losses caused by the recent Russia-Ukraine war.

Dr. Subedi, a Visiting Professor at Oxford University, said that there is every prospect of more prosperity for Nepal, provided that the country is able to put in place sensible policies designed to exploit its comparative advantage and its geostrategic status.

Secretary at the Ministry, Bharatraj Poudyal, shared that such lectures would be conducted once in a year for discussion on regional knowledge enhancement, existing policies and practices.

Professor Yedu Nath Khanal, a well-known diplomat served as the secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also as ambassador to China, India and the United States. The ministry has started this lecture series in his name and honor.

Attended by scholars, Kathmandu-based foreign diplomats, secretaries, former ministers, former carrier diplomats, media persons and cadres of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this is a major event organized to explore Nepal's foreign policy issues.

He is a professor of international law at the University of Leeds, England, and a visiting professor at the University of Oxford. He has fulfilled important international responsibilities including under the UN mandate. Between 2007 to 2012, he was UN’s Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Cambodia.

He is the author of several books, including a seminal book on Nepal’s foreign relations. He has provided expert advice to successive governments and leaders of Nepal.

Holding two important functions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a good attempt to explore new ways. This is expected to be more lively and wide in the coming days.