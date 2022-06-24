Administration Of Pfizer Pediatric Vaccines Begins

Chargé d’Affaires Micaller and USAID Mission Director Keyvanshad visited Adarsha Secondary School and witnessed excited parents and kids waiting for the vaccine.

“We are proud to work with you to keep kids safe,” tweets U.S. Embassy Nepal. Under the donation of the U.S. Government, 2.2 million doses of Pfizer pediatric vaccines are rolled out across Nepal from today.

“Pfizer vaccine shots are now available for kids aged 5 -11 in Kathmandu and other districts! Vaccines will be available until June 29, in this first phase. Take your children to the nearest school vaccination center to get their shots,” tweets USAID/ Nepal

Photos courtesy: U.S. Embassy Nepal, Twitter Twitter