COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 32 New Cases And 14 Recoveries

June 24, 2022, 5:13 p.m.

With 32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,489

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1852 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 32 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1703 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 11 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 181 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 177 patients are placed in home isolation and 4 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 2 are in ICU and one in ventilator..

Meanwhile, 14 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967342 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

