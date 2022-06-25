COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 23 New Cases And 16 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 23 New Cases And 16 Recoveries

June 25, 2022, 4:38 p.m.

With 32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,512

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 937 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 23 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 865 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 4 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 188 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 182 patients are placed in home isolation and 11 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 4 are in ICU...

Meanwhile, 16 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967372 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

