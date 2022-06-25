Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

June 25, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

