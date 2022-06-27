COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 36 New Cases And 20 Recoveries

With 36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,569

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2337 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 36 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1021 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 5 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 208 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 202 patients are placed in home isolation and 6 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 3 are in ICU...

Meanwhile, 20 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967409 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.