G7 Leaders Discuss Soaring Prices And Ukraine

The Group of Seven summit is underway in Germany to discuss ways to further pressure Russia and support Ukraine. The leaders also want to respond to growing concerns about a possible global food crisis.

The three-day G7 summit got underway on Sunday at Schloss Elmau in the country's south.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is confident that G7 nations "will succeed in sending a very clear signal of unity and decisive action from this summit."

On the first day, the leaders discussed the global economy, and exchanged views on dealing with soaring energy costs and food prices, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On the same day, US President Joe Biden posted to his Twitter account that the G7 will announce a ban on imports of Russian gold.

A US senior official said the announcement will be made on the final day of the summit.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate via video link.