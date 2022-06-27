G7 Leaders Discuss Soaring Prices And Ukraine

G7 Leaders Discuss Soaring Prices And Ukraine

June 27, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

The Group of Seven summit is underway in Germany to discuss ways to further pressure Russia and support Ukraine. The leaders also want to respond to growing concerns about a possible global food crisis.

The three-day G7 summit got underway on Sunday at Schloss Elmau in the country's south.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is confident that G7 nations "will succeed in sending a very clear signal of unity and decisive action from this summit."

On the first day, the leaders discussed the global economy, and exchanged views on dealing with soaring energy costs and food prices, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On the same day, US President Joe Biden posted to his Twitter account that the G7 will announce a ban on imports of Russian gold.

A US senior official said the announcement will be made on the final day of the summit.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate via video link.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Germany Decides To Continue With The Bilateral Development Cooperation With Nepal Beyond 2023
Jun 27, 2022
Prime Minister Deuba Inducted Five New Ministers
Jun 27, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely Madhesh, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province
Jun 27, 2022
Identifying Competencies Critical To Attain Student Success: Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni
Jun 26, 2022
World Bank Managing Director Emphasizes Support To Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development
Jun 26, 2022

More on International

Severodonetsk Under Full Occupation By Russia By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Ukraine Poised To Launch Counteroffensive By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
US Top Court Overturns Abortion Rights Ruling By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Ukraine's Defense Minister Says HIMARS Long-range Rocket Systems Have Arrived By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Russian Troops Close To Capture Key Cities In Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
Asian Countries Increased Russian Oil Import By 4.5 Times This Spring By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Germany Decides To Continue With The Bilateral Development Cooperation With Nepal Beyond 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2022
Mainstreaming DRR And CCA Into Development Approaches- Indispensable To Secure SDGs Gains By Dr. Suman Karn Jun 27, 2022
Prime Minister Deuba Inducted Five New Ministers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely Madhesh, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2022
Identifying Competencies Critical To Attain Student Success: Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2022
World Bank Managing Director Emphasizes Support To Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75