Prime Minister Deuba Inducted Five New Ministers

June 27, 2022, 7:27 a.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has reshuffled the Council of Ministers and work division as per the recommendation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

According to the press statement issued today by the spokesperson for the Office of the President, Sagar Acharya, there are 20 ministers and 3 ministers of state in the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Deuba.

Newly inducted ministers will be sworn in at 11 am tomorrow, Monday, according to Dr. Bhesh Raj Adhikari, chief personal secretary of the President.

The new reshuffle of the Cabinet has four new cabinet ministers and one state minister from the CPN (Unified Socialist).

Newly inducted ministers are Met Mani Chaudhary, Jivan Ram Shrestha, Bhawani Prasad Khapung, Sher Bahadur Kunwar and Hirachandra KC.

