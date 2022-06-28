COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 38 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 38 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

June 28, 2022, 4:19 p.m.

With 38 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,607.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1855 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 38 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 946 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 6 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 229 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 223 patients are placed in home isolation and 6 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 3 are in ICU...

Meanwhile, 17 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967426 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 24 New Cases
Jun 28, 2022
Alok Khatri Became Nepal's First Ironman
Jun 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Possible At Many Places Of The Country
Jun 28, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases
Jun 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 36 New Cases And 20 Recoveries
Jun 27, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 24 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Cholera Outbreak Is Likely In Kathmandu Valley By Agencies 13 hours, 44 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 36 New Cases And 20 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 15 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 21 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Alok Khatri Became Nepal's First Ironman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2022
Sri Lankan Government Announces No Fuel For Private Vehicles, Only Essential Services Until July 10 By Agencies Jun 28, 2022
Zelenskyy Calls For More Pressure On Russia By Agencies Jun 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Possible At Many Places Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2022
Government Has Already Started A Campaign To Replace LPG Hydro Electricity: Minister Bhuwal By Agencies Jun 27, 2022
Germany Decides To Continue With The Bilateral Development Cooperation With Nepal Beyond 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75