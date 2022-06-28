Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Possible At Many Places Of The Country

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.