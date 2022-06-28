Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Possible At Many Places Of The Country

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Possible At Many Places Of The Country

June 28, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases
Jun 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 36 New Cases And 20 Recoveries
Jun 27, 2022
Germany Decides To Continue With The Bilateral Development Cooperation With Nepal Beyond 2023
Jun 27, 2022
Prime Minister Deuba Inducted Five New Ministers
Jun 27, 2022
G7 Leaders Discuss Soaring Prices And Ukraine
Jun 27, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely Madhesh, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely In Lumbini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bagmati And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Storms Likely In Karnali And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Sri Lankan Government Announces No Fuel For Private Vehicles, Only Essential Services Until July 10 By Agencies Jun 28, 2022
Cholera Outbreak Is Likely In Kathmandu Valley By Agencies Jun 28, 2022
Zelenskyy Calls For More Pressure On Russia By Agencies Jun 28, 2022
Government Has Already Started A Campaign To Replace LPG Hydro Electricity: Minister Bhuwal By Agencies Jun 27, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 24 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 36 New Cases And 20 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75