Asar 15: Dahi Chiura And Paddy Day

The National Paddy Day (Rashtriya Dhan Diwas) and paddy plantation festival is being marked across the country today.

Paddy day is observed on the 15th day of the month of Asar every year to mark the paddy cultivation season. Similarly, Asar 15 is also celebrated as a day to enjoy curd and beaten rice.

Nepal started celebrating Asar 15 as National Paddy Day from 2005 as per a minister-level decision taken on December 14, 2004. This year's slogan of the Paddy Day is "Utility of rice in biodiversity, support in import substitution."

Special Day

Ashad 15 is very special day for all Nepalese people, but even more special for farmers. Nepalese celebrate monsoon as a festival. The Nepal Government announced Asar 15 as National Paddy Day, to encourage farmers and celebrate the crop planting festival. Not only farmers but other people also go to muddy field to give their skin a touch of earthy flavor nature provides.

In this day ladies do rice planting and men plow the field, Singing some traditional asare songs & dancing with some traditional moves. People enjoy mud this day & eat dahi chiura ( Curd & Beaten rice ) to celebrate asar 15.

This traditional celebration of plantation and harvesting fills in hope and joy amongst the farming community.

During this plantation fest, farmers gather, enjoy, celebrate, plant in mud and eat a special treat of Dahi Chura. The mix consists of Yoghurt and flattened rice. The feast may also include homemade liquor(chyang) to relieve after an active day on the plantation. The fest comprises local folk music and dance as well.

Dahi chiura mix is a favourite complimentary dish to rejuvenate the energy of many of us. Likewise, the farmers consume this feast after a tiresome and busy day on the plantation. Not just the farmers, but the day is celebrated all across the nation with people eating Dahi Chiura.