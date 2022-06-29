COAS Sharma Starts Official Visit To The U.S.A

Chief of the Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma, with the delegation team on an official visit to the USA, visited the Museum of the Marine Corps, Marine Corps Base and Marine Corps Command and Staff College at Quantico, Virginia, on June 27, 2022.
